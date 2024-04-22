Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3147981 KUWAIT-- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is scheduled to depart to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Tuesday on a State visit during which he would hold talks with King Abdullah II aimed at beefing up further the robust and historic relations between the two brotherly countries.

3148059 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's state visit to Jordan reflects the strong, deep-rooted bonds the two nations share, Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al-Majali said.

3148091 BRUSSELS -- The Secretary General of The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi renewed calls for an international peace conference to find a solution based on the idea of the end of Israeli occupation and an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the basis of UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

3148032 JEDDAH -- Kuwait's Consul in Saudi Arabia, and its permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Muhammad Al-Mutairi, confirmed the consulate's keenness to harness all efforts that contribute to serving the pilgrims and visitors of Mecca.

3148082 ABU DHABI -- UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq discussed strengthening the fraternal relations and cooperation between their countries to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

3148080 CAIRO -- The Arab League announced that it will hold an extraordinary session of the League next Wednesday, at the request of Palestine, to discuss the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip. (end)



