Gory, Funny 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Trailer Promises Fireworks At Box-Office

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer is here, and the two titular superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the greatest healing powers, promise an absolute carnage of epic proportions at the box office.

The 2-minute and 38 seconds-long trailer begins with Hugh Jackman's character of Logan asking for a drink at a bar when Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool interrupts him and asks him to come along with him. Logan, not one bit impressed with the unwelcome interference, politely asks him to leave until things start to escalate and claws start to draw out only to be treated with the barrel of Deadpool's gun resting on Logan's forehead. The interior scene then cuts to the vast expanse of the snow-capped landscape where the ruins lay.

Deadpool reveals that his world is at stake. But, Wolverine flatly refuses to be of any help until Deadpool counters with his dialogue, "Is that what you said when your world went to s****?"

The viewers are then treated with the visuals of both of them engaging in a fight drawing out each other's blood. But, since both can heal from practically anything (remember Wolverine once regenerated from a single drop of blood, in the comic book universe), the sheer volume of blood spilled hardly makes any difference.

The following sequences in the trailer show the frenemies fighting between themselves and the common enemy with a healthy dose of Deadpool constantly 'punching' the fourth wall to break it open.

For the fans of core Hindi cinema, imagine 'Karan Arjun' but in fancy superhero suits as they constantly try to one-up each other yet have a gala time-fighting in the field when they join forces.

The Merc with a mouth and Weapon X promise to arrive in cinemas in slow motion and high-speed heroic shots on July 26, 2024.