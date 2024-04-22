Afghanistan Makes History: Beats Bahrain 3-2

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan national futsal team, making their first appearance in the Asian Nations Cup, played against Bahrain today and emerged victorious with a score of 3-2.

In this match Afghanistan secured four points, tying with Kuwait, Iran's opponent today. Given the draw between Afghanistan and Kuwait in their direct encounter, goal difference became the determining factor for the advancing team, with Afghanistan clinching a spot in the round of sixteen thanks to a better goal difference.

Majid Mortezaie, the head coach of the Afghan national futsal team, said in a pre-match press conference before facing Bahrain that they are prepared to deliver a beautiful game to secure three points in this match.

Afghanistan's national futsal team suffered a defeat against Iran and drew with Kuwait in its first two games.

This edition of the Asian Nations Cup serves as the qualifying stage for the 2024 World Cup, with the four semi-finalist teams earning a spot in the World Cup.

If Uzbekistan, the host of the World Cup, reaches the semi-finals, the AFC will hold additional matches, known as playoffs, to determine the fourth team to qualify for the Asian Nations Cup.

