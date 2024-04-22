Police Attaches Properties Of 3 Drug Peddlers In South Kashmir's Awantipora

“Continuing its Operation against drug peddlers Awantipora Police today attached Three (03) Double storied concrete residential Houses valuing approximately RS 71,58,010 (Seventy One Lacs fifty eight Thousand and Ten rupees) belonging to three notorious drug peddlers namely: Shabir Ahmad Parray S/O Kamal Parray R/O Chersoo Awantipora, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat S/O Gh Ahmad Bhat R/O Chersoo

and Ishfaq Amin Bhat S/O Mohd Amin Bhat R/O Chersoo under section 68-Fof NDPS Act 1985,” said a statement.

“These residential houses were identified as illegally acquired properties during the course of enquiry conducted by SHO Police Station Awantipora, Insp. Zahoor Ahmad under the supervision of Sh Mumtaz Ali Bhatti (SP) SDPO Awantipora which have accrued from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances by these drug peddlers,” the statement added.

“Pertinently Drug peddler Shabir Ahmad Parray is involved in Case FIR Nos 41/2010 U/S 18 NDPS Act of PS Awantipora, 54/2023 U/S 8/20-29 NDPS Act of PS Awantipora. Similarly drug peddler Manzoor Ahmad Bhat S/O Gh Ahmad Bhat R/O Chersoo is involved in Case FIR No. 54/2023 U/S 8/20-29 NDPS Act PS Awantipora. Drug Peddler Ishfaq Amin Bhat S/O Mohd Amin Bhat R/O Chersoo is involved in Case FIR NOs 183/2010 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Awantipora , 197/2016 U/S 15/18 NDPS Act of PS Awantipora and 51/2020 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of PS Awantipora.”

“All these three notorious drug peddlers are currently detained under PIT-NDPS Act and are lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu,” the statement further said.

“This operation reaffirms the commitment of Awantipora Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Awantipora Police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property which has been raised/ used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers in the Police District Awantipora.”

