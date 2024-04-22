Zglenicki's Discoveries Contributed To Development Of Azerbaijan's Oil- Gas Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The discoveries of Polish geologist Witold Zglenicki made asignificant contribution to the development of the oil and gassector of Azerbaijan, Advisor to the Polish Ambassador toAzerbaijan Michal Greczylo said during an event dedicated to thelife and work of the Polish geologist and inventor, Azernews reports.

According to Greczylo, Witold Zglenicki is little known inAzerbaijan, and for this reason, the Polish Embassy in Bakuorganized the translation of a book dedicated to his life and work:“This book was written several years ago in Poland by ProfessorAndrzej Chodubski.”

“We wanted Azerbaijani-speaking and English-speaking readers tobecome more familiar with the activities of Witold Zglenicki, sothe embassy decided to get the book published in two languages. Anevent to promote the Azerbaijani-language version of this book tookplace in February this year and was organized in collaboration withthe National Museum of History of Azerbaijan,” Michal Greczylosaid.