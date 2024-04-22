300 Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque In Occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, April 22 (Petra) -- More than 300 Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank stormed the courtyards of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.According to a statement, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said the Jewish settlers who stormed Al Aqsa Mosque were "heavily" guarded by the Israeli occupation forces.The Jewish settlers carried out performed "provocative" rituals in the Mosque's courtyards, according to the statement.So-called temple organisations called for incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque to present the "sacrifice" of the Jewish Passover at midnight tonight.