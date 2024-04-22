JAF Carries Out 8 More Airdrops Of Aid To Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with other countries, carried out on Sunday eight airdrops intothe north of the war-tornGaza Strip.

These airdropswere carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force,four aircraft from the US,one aircraft from Egypt, one aircraft from Germany and one aircraft from the UK.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.



This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeliaggression on Gaza since October 7th.

The JAF has conducted 86 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 203 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.