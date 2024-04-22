Ramiro Prudencio To Receive 2024 Individual Achievement SABRE In New York

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Ramiro Prudencio will be honoured with the Individual Achievement SABRE Award on 1 May 2024, at the North America SABRE Awards

in New York.



Prudencio receives the award after overseeing communications at McKinsey & Company for the past four years, prior to which he spent two decades at BCW and Burson-Marsteller.



As McKinsey's global director of communications, Prudencio leads the company's

reputation and engagement with clients, the business community, media, civil society, and other stakeholders. Prudencio also supports McKinsey clients on issues of institutional reputation, transformation communications, M&A, and private equity. Additionally, he is a faculty member for McKinsey's professional development program and steering committee member of McKinsey's Hispanic Latino Network.



During his two-decade agency career, Prudencio served as CEO for Burson's Latin America region and, subsequently, for the EMEA region.

He was also a member of the firm's executive committee and led engagements in the areas of public affairs, crisis response and recovery, corporate issues and reputation management.

He began his career as a legislative aide in the US Congress.



"Across his entire career, Ramiro has stood out for blending into one extraordinary leadership style two of the most essential elements for sustained success in this field: His devotion to collegiality built on deep respect for everyone he works with and his ceaseless commitment to turning thoughtful possibility into genuine impact for those who count on him for results," said Brunswick Group senior partner Don Baer, who was Burson-Marsteller CEO during Prudencio's tenure at the latter agency.



"From his days in Washington, DC, to Latin America and Miami, to London, and as a star consultant, agency leader and an integral part of McKinsey's executive team, Ramiro has always kept his eye on achieving excellence and helping those around him reach for and accomplish more than they thought was possible. He is one of the very best in this entire field."

