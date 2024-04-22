Ministry Of Emergency Situations Holds Conference On 'COP29 Requirements

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Emergency Situations Ministry (MES) held a conference on"COP29 requirements: resistance to climate change and naturaldisasters," Azernews reports, citing theministry's press service.

It was reported that the conference was held at the AzerbaijanTechnical University with the joint organization of the GeneralDepartment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for theorganization of work with regional centers, project management, andeducational issues, the Baku Regional Center, and the Union ofStudent Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Activists of student scientific societies of Baku higherschools, teachers, professors, and students of departments andfaculties of higher schools took part in the conference.

The rector of ATU, professor Vilayat Valiyev, who made anopening speech in the scientific conference, noted the importanceof holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to theUN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year inAzerbaijan and wished success to the work of the conference.

Also, at the conference, a video about the activity andstructure of the Ministry of Emergency Situations was shown, andcertificates were presented to the conference participants.