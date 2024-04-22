Air Defense Capabilities, Munitions Already Being Delivered To Ukraine Mod Sweden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last month, the Swedish Parliament approved the financing of another aid package for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 650 million, which provides for the supply of anti-aircraft defense systems and artillery shells that are already arriving in Ukraine.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said this at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have the biggest support package (for Ukraine - ed.) adopted by the Swedish Parliament last month that included more than EUR 650 million and focused on air defense systems and artillery shells, so they are being delivered as we speak. We have to step up, this is absolutely crucial (...) We need to support the Ukrainians here and now," said the head of the Swedish Defense Ministry.

According to him, Sweden has already donated to Ukraine a significant amount of air defense equipment, including HAWK, RBS 70, and other systems, which should reduce the load on other air defense systems, including the Patriots.

When asked by journalists whether Sweden is considering the supply of its own Patriot systems to Ukraine, Jonson noted that he does not rule out such a possibility, but now his country is focused on financially supporting the German initiative to supply these systems to Ukraine.

"We stand ready to support the German initiative, predominantly financially, but we will also look into our stocks - what other platforms we can provide for the Ukrainians. It is critical to provide Ukraine with the artillery shells but also with more air defense systems. (...) We also expect more U.S. deliveries from the U.S. so we'll see how it is going to affect the total calculus," added the Swedish Defense Minister.

As reported, the European Council met last week where the EU heads of state and government agreed on a political decision regarding the need for an urgent increase in aid to Ukraine. Today in Luxembourg, the ministers of foreign affairs and ministers of defense of the EU member states during a joint meeting will look for ways to implement that political decision.

Photo: @PlJonson/Х