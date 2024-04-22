Armenia Not Represented At BSEC Event In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Armenia is not represented at the 1st meeting of educationalinstitutions on tourism of the member countries of the Black SeaEconomic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.

Armenia is one of 11 members of the Black Sea Trade andDevelopment Bank (BSTDB).

The event, which will last two days, will be attended byrepresentatives of the BSTDB - Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova,Romania, Russia, Türkiye, Greece and Ukraine.

The BSTDB is an international organization uniting 11 BSECstates. Türkiye, Russia and Greece each have 16.5% of the bank'sshares, Romania has 14%, Ukraine and Bulgaria have 13.5% each,Azerbaijan has 5%, Albania has 2%, Armenia has 1%, Georgia andMoldova have 0.5% each. The bank is aimed at developing economiccooperation and trade between the countries of the Black Searegion.