Fire Brigade Ends Operation At Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- IANS) Copenhagen, April 22 (IANS/DPA) The fire brigade has ended its operation following the devastating fire at the Old Stock Exchange in the Danish capital Copenhagen, news agency Ritzau reported on Monday.

The news agency cited the head of operations of the fire brigade who said the cause of the fire is still unclear.

The police can now begin their investigations into the partially burnt-out historic building where a fire broke out on Tuesday.

About half of it was burnt out, leaving only the outer walls. These collapsed on Thursday.

The Old Stock Exchange, which now houses the Danish Chamber of Commerce, is home to a large art collection.

The 400-year-old building has not been used as a stock exchange in the true sense of the word for a long time.

According to the head of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, 99% of the art objects were saved from the fire.