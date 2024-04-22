Minister of State of UAE receives "Positive Impact Award" for global leadership in climate action

(MENAFN) Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of COP28, emphasized the pivotal role of visionary leadership in positioning the UAE as a global leader across various domains, particularly in climate and environmental action, and the pursuit of sustainable economic and social development worldwide. Speaking at the 26th World Energy Conference in Rotterdam, Dr. Al Jaber was honored with the "Positive Impact Award" for his instrumental contributions to fostering an orderly and responsible transition within the global energy sector, ultimately advancing sustainable economic development on a global scale.



The award acknowledges Dr. Al Jaber's exceptional efforts in spearheading the historic UAE agreement, which has since become a cornerstone of international climate action. Under his leadership, COP28 forged a comprehensive framework aimed at uniting global efforts to combat climate change. This agreement outlines clear pathways to mitigate the risk of exceeding a 1.5-degree Celsius temperature rise, translating pledges into tangible actions and ensuring their implementation at a global scale.



Dr. Al Jaber's recognition underscores the UAE's commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of climate change while promoting sustainable development initiatives that benefit all. His leadership has been instrumental in galvanizing global cooperation and driving meaningful progress towards a more sustainable future. Through initiatives like COP28, the UAE continues to play a central role in shaping the international agenda for climate action, setting a precedent for responsible environmental stewardship and inclusive economic growth.

MENAFN22042024000045015682ID1108122444