Erdogan's visit to Baghdad improve bilateral relations, regional collaboration

(MENAFN) During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to Baghdad, Iraqi government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi confirmed the signing of two strategic agreements and over 20 memorandums of understanding. Among these agreements, one pertains to the crucial water file, highlighting the significance of bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Turkey. Additionally, there is anticipation surrounding the potential signing of a quadripartite agreement involving Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aimed at initiating a comprehensive development project.



Al-Awadi emphasized the historic nature of President Erdogan's visit, marking his first trip to Iraq in 13 years. The last time Erdogan visited Baghdad was in 2011. The visit holds significance due to the comprehensive discussions planned, which have been in preparation for quite some time. Joint teams and committees have been diligently working since last year to prepare for the visit, focusing on various key areas such as security, water management, agriculture, economy, and trade exchange within Iraq.



The groundwork for the visit has involved extensive collaboration, with numerous committees conducting reciprocal visits between Iraq and Turkey over the past year. These efforts underscore the commitment to thorough preparation, ensuring that the visit serves as a culmination of the concerted arrangements made by the committees. The official Iraq News Agency reported that the visit is poised to address critical issues and solidify bilateral ties, reflecting the depth of cooperation between Iraq and Turkey.

