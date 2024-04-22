I Wouldn't Pick 'Bit And Pieces' Player Like Him In My Team: Sehwag Slams Sam Curran After PBKS' Loss To GT

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag questioned Punjab Kings (PBKS) stand-in skipper Sam Curran's role in the team and said he would never even pick a bits-and-pieces player in his team.

Sehwag's remark came after PBKS suffered their sixth loss of the season after suffering a narrow three-wicket loss at the hands of Gujarat Giants in low-scoring thriller. Curran scored 20 off 19 balls and claimed one wicket after conceding 18 runs from his two overs.

"If I was in the PBKS dugout, I would not even pick him in my team, neither as a batting all-rounder nor as a bowling all-rounder. I wouldn't pick him," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"A player is not of any use if he can bowl a bit and bat a bit. You either bat properly and win us the match, or you bowl and win us the game. I don't understand this bits and pieces part," he added.

Curran's showing this season has been underwhelming, tallying a mere 152 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 116.03, with a solitary half-century to his credit. In terms of bowling, he has 11 scalps at an economy rate of 8.79 in eight games.