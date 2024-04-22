'Katara Antiques' Exhibition Begins On April 25

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Publishing House announced the launch of the“Katara Antiques” exhibition, from April 25 to 30, in Hall 12, with the participation of companies from ten countries including Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, Morocco, Lebanon, Sudan, United Kingdom and Iran, in addition to local companies from Qatar.

In its first edition, the exhibition includes an open auction for antiques and old collectables of historical value, in cooperation with Al Bahi Auction House, in addition to displaying valuable and rare collectables from the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, and other antique collectables from individuals and institutions. The exhibition also includes a distinguished display of classic cars.

Amira Ahmed Al Muhannadi, Director of Katara Publishing House, explained that the general public is interested in acquiring antiques focusing on their aesthetic value, while collectors are keen on technical aspects, such as the age of the piece, the extent of its rarity, or its availability, and based on this data, antique pieces are acquired. Moreover, he explained that the importance and the prices of antiques are determined at auctions, inviting antique collectors in Qatar and the region to visit the“Katara Antiques” exhibition.

Al Mohannadi pointed out the participation of Al Bahi Auction House in the“Katara Antiques” exhibition, which displays various and unique collections of rare art pieces and said that antique exhibitions around the world are witnessing great interest from the public.

