HBKU’s TII Opens Registration for Summer 2024 Language Courses

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, April 20, 2024 – The Translation and Interpreting Institute’s (TII) Language Center at Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), is inviting aspiring language learners to register for its Summer 2024 language courses.



Interested students can enroll in their choice of 12 language courses which cover Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. The month-long courses employ tested methodologies and up-to-date technologies to immerse students in an interactive learning environment.



Participants can choose between a classroom or virtual format for their course, where they can develop their speaking, listening, reading, and writing abilities in their chosen language according to their level of proficiency and needs.



Participants must complete the registration process by May 8, 2024.



Commenting on the start of the Center’s new semester, Dr. Ameena Hussain, Director, Language Center at HBKU’s CHSS, said: “The Language Center welcomes learners looking to make the most of their early summers in Doha by engaging with a new language or sharpening their skills in others. Residents of all ages are encouraged to explore and connect with new cultures.”



In-person classes will be held in Education City. Students with prior knowledge of a language are encouraged to take a placement test to determine the type of course that suits their needs. For more information and to enroll,





MENAFN22042024006981015027ID1108121724