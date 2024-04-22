GFH PARTNERS APPOINTS NABEEL KANOO TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) Dubai – April 20, 2024 – GFH Partners Ltd (“GFH Partners”), a subsidiary of GFH Financial Group, today announced the appointment of Mr. Nabeel Kanoo to its Board of Directors with immediate effect.



Mr. Kanoo brings more than three decades of diverse business experience to the Board. He is currently the Chairman of YBA Kanoo Joint Ventures and Bahrain Airport Services, and a Board Member of Ebrahim K Kanoo, K Hotel, Bahrain, and Oasis Capital. He began his career at Arthur Anderson in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia and has held multiple senior executive roles at Kanoo Travel. Mr. Kanoo holds a Bachelor of Business Management from St. Edwards University, Austin, Texas, USA.



Commenting, Mr. Hisham Alrayes, Chairman of GFH Partners, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Nabeel Kanoo to the Board of GFH Partners during this exciting time of growth. Mr. Kanoo’s experience in strategic sectors and markets will contribute to GFH Partners’ efforts to further grow its global real estate portfolio as well as investments in the region, where we see exciting opportunities for the Group and our investors in strategic sectors.”



GFH Partners currently manages over US$6 billion of real estate assets as part of the total US$21 billion of assets managed by the Group. It invests across the stabilized and core markets of the US, the UK, KSA and UAE, where it aims to capture and capitalize on strong economic growth prospects in these regions.



GFH Partners is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and its investments and offerings are further regulated by respective domiciles, including regional regulators such as the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA), as well as respective global regulators of the investment vehicles, ensuring best practices in line with global investment standards.







