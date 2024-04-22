Met Predicts Dry Weather Till Apr 25 In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir recorded below normal night temperature on Monday even as the meteorological department here predicted generally dry weather till April 25, officials said.
Quoting a MeT department official, news agency GNS reported Srinagar recorded a minimum of 6.7°C against 8.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.ADVERTISEMENT
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 9.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.9°C against 2.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal, the official said. Read Also Dry Weather Expected Till April 25: MeT MeT Predicts More Rains In Kashmir
Kupwara town recorded a low of 6.5°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.2°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.1°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 18.8°C against 17.1°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 8.2°C, Batote 4.1°C and Bhaderwah 7.6°C, he said.
Regarding the forecast, he said, from April 21-25, generally dry weather is expected but afternoon thundershower/hailstorm activity at isolated places can't be ruled out.
From April 26-28, he said, there is possibility of generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and light snow (over higher reaches) with thunder at most places.
From April 29-30, generally cloudy weather with light rain with thunder at many places has been predicted.
