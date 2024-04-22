Cargo, Passenger Transportation Increases In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During January-March 2024, freight and passenger trafficincreased by 4.7 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, compared tothe same period of the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee has releasedinformation about this.

Thus, 54.6 million tons of cargo were transported by economicentities operating in the transport sector. 3.5 percent of cargowas transported by sea, 8.2 percent by rail, 0.2 percent by air,55.7 percent by road, and 32.4 percent by pipeline. The volume ofcargo transported by means of vehicles belonging to the non-statesector increased by 5.3 percent, and the specific weight of thissector in the total volume of transported cargo was 76.4percent.

In January-March 2024, transporters served 452.9 millionpassengers. 87.6 percent of passengers were transported by car,11.8 percent by subway, and the rest by other modes oftransportation.