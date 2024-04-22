Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Five Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Ukraine with seven Shahed-131/136 strike drones launched from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and three S-300/S-400 air defense missiles fired from occupied Donetsk region on the night of April 21-22.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of combat work, units of the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed five attack UAVs overnight. An Orlan-10 operational and tactical UAV was destroyed at around 07:00," the post said.

All drones were shot down in the Odesa region.

