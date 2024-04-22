Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept Five Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked Ukraine with seven Shahed-131/136 strike drones launched from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and three S-300/S-400 air defense missiles fired from occupied Donetsk region on the night of April 21-22.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of combat work, units of the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed five attack UAVs overnight. An Orlan-10 operational and tactical UAV was destroyed at around 07:00," the post said.
All drones were shot down in the Odesa region. Read also:
Zelensky: Ukraine needs frontline air defense as much as it needs protection for cities and villages
MENAFN22042024000193011044ID1108121354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.