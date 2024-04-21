Tribal Social Workers Honored For Empowering Youth In Mohmand District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Social workers hailing from Mohmand district were lauded for their exceptional contributions during a gathering with Inspector General Frontier Corps North, Major General Noor Wali Khan, at Fort Balahisar Peshawar.

The meeting underscored the dedication and potential inherent in the tribal youth, reaffirming the commitment of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North to foster their growth through educational and skill development endeavors.

Major General Noor Wali Khan commended the tireless efforts of social workers in the Mohmand district, underscoring the significance of harnessing the talents of tribal youth. He reiterated the ongoing collaboration between the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North, aimed at providing educational opportunities and vocational training to uplift the local community.

Among the distinguished individuals recognized was Najeebullah, the visionary behind the Mashaal Library established in Yakkaghund in 2014, with backing from Frontier Corps. Expanding its scope in 2021, Najeebullah transformed the library into a beacon of learning for children in the area, complemented by the establishment of the Mashaal Skill Center, empowering local women.

Additionally, Siraj Khan Safi, an accomplished engineer from Mohmand district, received accolades for his representation of Pakistan on global platforms, participating in various youth conventions and forums. His pivotal role as a member of the FATA Youth Jirga further underscores his commitment to advancing youth empowerment initiatives in the region.