GCC Chief: EU-Gulf Security Forum Opportunity To Underscore Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) high-level forum on regional security and cooperation taking place Monday in Luxembourg is an opportunity to underscore bilateral relations, announced GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Sunday.

In a press statement, Al-Budaiwi said the forum is chaired by Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the chair of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, with High Representative Josep Borrell.

Heads of states as well as Foreign Ministers from the GCC and EU will attend the forum.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the forum's role in strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the EU and the GCC to further reinforce and unify viewpoints. (end)

