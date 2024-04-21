Iran, Qatar to sign fresh agreements to enhance bilateral energy ties

(MENAFN) Iran and Qatar intend to sign fresh agreements in the upcoming period to enhance two-sided relations in the energy sphere, as stated by an official with Iran’s Ministry of Energy.



Joining the electricity grids of Tehran and Doha is considered one of the key steps taken for the expansion of the electricity collaboration, Mojtaba Akbari, the manager of Iran’s Ministry of Energy for International Affairs declared.



Efficient measures have been conducted to join the electricity grids of both nations in the management of Leader Ebrahim Raisi, Akbari pointed out.



He further mentioned that the head of Qatar Electricity and Water Company has requested the Iranian energy officials to outline a fresh chapter of collaboration among both nations in the fields of wastewater as well as solar energy systems.



Akbari stated that Iranian energy officials are going to pay a trip to the Qatari capital of Doha later in April to settle new agreements between both nations in the related field.



Skilled Iranian firms are going to become dynamic in this Arab nation as consultants for the building of solar farms, the official further mentioned.



The Qatari Electricity and Water Company has engaged in direct discussions with the expert Iranian knowledge-based firms, he declared.



Iran and Qatar inked an inclusive collaboration document in December 2023, at the conclusion of both nations’ ninth Joint Economic Committee gathering in Iranian capital.



The document was inked by Iran’s Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce as well as Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani as the chiefs of the Joint Economic Committee.

