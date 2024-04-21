Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Site

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Service said.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 5.22 p.m. and two fire tenders have been rushed to the site, for now.
Further details are awaited.
