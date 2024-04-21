SCCI to take part in the International Handicraft Exhibition in Florence

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, April 21, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform, is set to take part in the International Handicrafts Trade Fair (MIDA) in Florence, Italy, scheduled from April 24 to May 2.

The event features a curated selection of artisans specialising in creating a variety of handicrafts, including accessories, jewelry, fashion items, and various other handicrafts from diverse cultures across the globe.

The SCCI’s willingness to participate in the event reflects its keenness to support entrepreneurs and promote youth-led ventures across various international exhibitions.

The Sharjah Chamber delegation comprises Emirati women designers, who will showcase their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewelry. A significant number of specialised craft workshops will also be conducted as part of the exhibition's program.

Led by a group of esteemed senior international designers, these workshops will offer participating designers an opportunity to learn about the techniques of crafting, designing, and manufacturing gold and jewelry.

They will delve into a range of design-related threads, such as the artistic installations of stones (stone-stacking/formation) using the most advanced global techniques, as well as welding, crafting, metalworking, and the incorporation of metals to provide more innovative designs.

Furthermore, the SCCI’s delegation will have the chance to visit the National Archaeological Museum of Florence, in addition to other various workshops that focus on traditional perfume and fragrance industry and jewelry manufacturing.

Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber is keen on enhancing the platform’s engagement in both local and international key relevant events.

This endeavor aims to enhance the Emirati designers’ expertise, cultivate their talents, facilitate product promotion, exhibit their artistic innovations, particularly in gold and jewelry designs, and acquaint them with the local and global markets’ demands and requirements. It also seeks to foster increased communication and collaboration with major brands operating in this field.

Al Suwaidi expected that the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform’s participation in the International Handicraft Exhibition in Florence will be highly successful; given the accumulated expertise the UAE's female designers have gained in recent years, in addition to the high quality and craftsmanship of the jewelry and gold artifacts they curate.

These artifacts include ornaments, diamond and gold jewelry, pearls, and various other precious metals and gemstones epitomizing the Emirati designers’ unique hand works, which bear a heritage-inspired imprint and underscore the legacy craftsmanship passed down from their ancestors.





