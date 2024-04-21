8 Victories Of Azerbaijani Chess Players In European Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The games of the II round of the European championship amongfemale chess players were held.

Azernews reports citing İdman that 10 intellectuals of Azerbaijanare also competing in the competition held on the island ofRhodes.

Some 8 of them finished the tour with victory. While 1 ofAzerbaijjani chess players shared the points, only 1 was upset bythe defeat.

It should be noted that 183 chess players are competing forprizes in the European Championship.

European Championship, Women

II round

Aleksandra Lax (Poland) - Gunay Mammadzadeh - 0:1

Govhar Beidullayeva - Adela Velikic (Serbia) - 1:0

Maria Manko (Switzerland) - Ulviyya Fataliyeva - 0:1

Ines Prado Acebo (Spain) - Ms. Balajayeva - 0.5:0.5

Sabina Ibrahimova - Julia Antolak (Poland) - 0:1

Gulnar Mammadova - Ancelika Valkova (Ukraine) - 1:0

Marta Dakich (Serbia) - Ayan Allahverdiyeva - 0:1

Diana Tuktamishova (Moldova) - Leman Hajiyeva - 0:1

Eleni Nefeli Revelioti (Greece) - Narmin Abdinova - 0:1

Sabina Rzalı - Rengina Tsampika Kaka (Greece) - 1:0

Score: 1-15. Ulviyya Fataliyeva, GunayMammadzade - 2 points, 15-18. Govhar Beidullayeva - 2, 25-34. Mrs - 1.5, 55-66. Gulnar Mammadova - 1.5, 76-104. SabinaIbrahimova, Laman Hajiyeva, Sabina Rzali - 1, 108-116. AyanAllahverdiyeva, Narmin Abdinova – 1.