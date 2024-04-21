S&P 500, Nasdaq extend losses for 4th straight trading day

(MENAFN) Wednesday marked the fourth consecutive trading day of losses for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 index declined by 29 points, or 0.58 percent, closing the day at 5,022, while the Nasdaq saw a more significant drop of 181 points, or 1.15 percent, ending the session at 15,683. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a marginal loss of 45 points, or 0.12 percent, settling at 37,753 by the close of trading.



Investor sentiment, as reflected by the VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, showed a slight decline of 1.03 percent to reach 18.21. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 1.45 percent to 4.589 percent, indicating a move towards safer assets amidst market uncertainty.



In the currency markets, the US dollar index experienced a modest decline of 0.3 percent to 105.94, while the euro remained stable at USD1.0671 against the greenback.



Turning to commodities, precious metals exhibited mixed performance, with gold witnessing a decrease of 0.9 percent to USD2,361 per ounce, while silver saw a slight increase of 0.4 percent to USD28.22 per ounce.



Oil prices faced downward pressure, with the global benchmark Brent crude trading at USD87.44 per barrel and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD82.86 per barrel. These movements in oil prices reflect ongoing concerns regarding global supply dynamics and geopolitical tensions, contributing to overall market sentiment on Wednesday's trading session.

MENAFN21042024000045015839ID1108119369