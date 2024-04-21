EAA, QFFD Improved Access To Education For Over 7 Million Beneficiaries In Asia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA) Fahd bin Hamad Al Sulaiti said EAA is currently carrying out a number of educational projects in Asia supported by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD), alongside a group of global partners.

He added that EAA is laser-focused on optimising access to education opportunities for the marginalised groups and out-of-school children and operates in 33 projects in 21 Asian countries.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Sulaiti highlighted that QFFD joint projects offer the possibility of access to good education for 7,441,256 beneficiaries in all Asian countries.

In Nepal, QFFD succeeded in achieving tangible results through 13 projects, such as establishing and optimising the educational infrastructure by building 105 new schools and upgrading 145 others which had a profound and positive impact on local communities with the abundance of opportunities for 188,554 beneficiaries from the primary education.

QFFD launched the 'Reach Mindanao' project in Philippines, which helped young people complete their secondary education and achieve self-sufficiency, either through decent works, or initiating their private businesses which profoundly advanced the community and supported local peace efforts from which 5,296 people had benefited, Al Sulaiti added.

Al Sulaiti stated that in Bangladesh, QFFD provided a large-scale support through 12 projects that included supporting out-of-school children, refugees, and displaced people with a total target of enrolling 974,700 out-of-school children. Also, QFFD succeeded in achieving a concrete impact with the total number of beneficiaries reaching roughly 989,946 individuals.

CEO of EAA described the footprint left by EAA on the targeted communities in Asia as profound and inclusive which achieved a paradigm shift in education and supporting the sustainable development goals in Nepal, Philippines and Bangladesh. He said the projects have demonstrated the institutions' capability of making concrete changes that transcended the provision of education to encompass the promotion of stability, as well as community and economic development.

Education in Nepal witnessed a major transformation following the construction of new schools and improving educational infrastructure, offering opportunities for good education for thousands of children, with educational initiatives empowering young people and upgrading their capabilities, he added.

Al Sulaiti emphasised that these initiatives have supported peace and local development, and these programmes have enhanced the provision of primary education for children, refugees, and displaced people in Bangladesh with a remarkable impact on improving life quality and opening new horizons for the future. He stated that the same initiatives have effectively empowered young people through strengthening their leadership and development skills, in addition to encouraging their active engagement in the sustainable development initiatives, addressing climate issues, and building local and global advocacy networks.