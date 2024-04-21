Russians Wound Two Civilians In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 20, the Russian army wounded two residents in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 20, Russians wounded two residents of the Donetsk region: in Krasnohorivka and Ocheretyne," the regional governor said.

He stressed that the total number of victims of the Russian invaders in the Donetsk region today is 1,930 people. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. The enemy kills and injures civilians almost daily, destroying residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest frontline, which is about 300 kilometers.