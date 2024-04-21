General Staff: 115 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Most Attacks Repelled In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 115 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy launched 15 missile attacks, 63 air strikes, and 109 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by Russian air strikes: Kozacha Lopan, Synkivka, Slobozhanske, Neskuchne, Peremoha in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region; Novosadove, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, New York, Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Velyka Novosilka, Spirne, Stupochky, Ivanivske, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Lvov, and Krynky in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling populated areas from its territory and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 2 times near Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 10 times near the village of Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske, Novyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Nevelske, and Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 4 times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the occupiers made three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck eight enemy manpower clusters.

Ukrainian missile units destroyed one enemy command post, two manpower clusters, one ammunition depot, one air defense system, and one weapons and military equipment cluster.