Omani, Iranian Fms Discuss Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 20 (KUNA) -- Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the latest developments of the situation in the Middle East.

During a phone conversation on Saturday, both sides highlighted the need of resolving the disputes in the region, notably the conflict in Gaza Strip, with political means, according to a press release from the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They stressed the importance of efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a fair settlement to the Palestine question in order to restore security and stability in the Middle East. (end)

hss









MENAFN20042024000071011013ID1108118579