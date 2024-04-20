Swiss Film Nabs Top Award At Visions Du Réel Festival

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) For the third year in a row, the top award at the Visions du Réel documentary film festival has gone to a Swiss film. On Friday evening in the western Swiss city of Nyon, Nicole Vögele received the Grand Prix 2024 in the international feature-length competition.

The 41-year-old Swiss-German filmmaker and journalist was praised for her film The Landscape and the Fury, which explores the Bosnian-Croatian border with deminers and migrant families.

“It's a joy to see the work of a daring filmmaker, and a Swiss one at that, rewarded for a great film,” said Emilie Bujès, artistic director of Visions du Réel.“Her school film had already been presented at the festival in 2013.”

Tizian Büchi of Lausanne won the main prize in 2022 with L'Îlot, and Swiss-Canadian Peter Mettler in 2023 with While the Green Grass Grows.

The jury, made up of producer Dora Bouchoucha, artistic director Carlo Chatrian and filmmaker Carmen Jaquier, explained that they were“impressed by the approach of [Vögele's] film that renders, touch by touch, the complexity of reality and allows viewers to question their place in the world”.

The 55th edition of the Visions du Réel festival comes to a close on Sunday, with the screening of the various award-winning films.

