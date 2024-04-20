Shruti Choudhary Sees Glimpses Of Love Shared By Laxmi And Narayan In Bulbul And Veer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Shruti Choudhary, who essays the role of Bulbul in the television show 'Mera Balam Thanedaar', has shared that she sees the echoes of the timeless love shared by Goddess Laxmi and God Narayan between her character of Bulbul and Veer (essayed by Shagun Pandey).

The narrative of the show unfolds between an underage bride, Bulbul (Shruti Choudhary), and a police inspector, Veer (Shagun Pandey). Despite their initial differences, the two embark on a journey to build a foundation of trust and navigate the complexities of married life.

In a heartfelt revelation, the actress expressed her desire to find a life partner similar to her on-screen counterpart, Veer.

Shruti Choudhary said:“When I imagine the perfect couple, God 'Laxmi' and 'Narayan' come to mind. I've always envisioned my partner embodying the virtues of Lord Narayan, and watching Veer's character in the show reflects many of those qualities.”

She added,“His caring and devoted nature towards Bulbul warms my heart. Veer consistently prioritises her happiness and well-being. In Bulbul and Veer, I see echoes of the timeless love shared by Laxmi and Narayan.”

In the ongoing plot, Veer surprises Bulbul with a college outfit, but she chooses a saree instead. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Drishti conspire against Bulbul, exposing Vardhan's role. Bulbul faces ragging at college, bravely disclosing her connection with Varnika. Veer witnesses her resilience and stands by her against Varnika's intimidation.

'Mera Balam Thanedaar' airs Monday to Friday on Colors.