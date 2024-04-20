If Elected, We Will Be J&K People’S Voice In Parliament: Mehbooba Mufti

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 20 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that if elected her MPs will be the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Parliament.

“Since August 5, 2019, J&K has been converted into an open-air prison. All the decisions are being taken in Delhi about J&K to disempower the people here,” the former Chief Minister said.

She said that the land laws, permanent resident rules and even development projects are allotted only with the sole objective of dispossessing the local people.

“People of J&K need to send such representatives to the Lok Sabha who will raise these issues there,” she said.

The PDP manifesto has termed the abrogation of Article 370 as 'illegal' and says that the party will work for the resolution of the Kashmir issue which has been complicated by the abrogation of Article 370.

PDP has fielded Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag-Rajouri, Waheed Para from Srinagar and Fayaz Ahmad Mir from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituencies in the Valley.