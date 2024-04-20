Indian Para-Canoeist Jaideep Dominates In Asian Championship At Tokyo, Wins Gold Medal

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo (Japan), April 20 (IANS) Indian para-canoeist Jaideep secured the gold medal in the VL3 Men's 200m event as the Indian contingent asserted their dominance at the Asian Canoeing/Para Canoeing Sprint Championships held here on Saturday.

Sangeeta Rajput and Shabana Rajput added to India's medal total by winning bronze and silver in the KL3 Women's 200m division, respectively. Pooja Ojha and Prachi Yadav maintained their winning streak by earning gold medals in their respective categories, dominating the KL1 and KL2 Women's 200m events.

Both Rajni Jha and Sonalben Ratilal Vasoya added silver medals to India's medal total in the KL2 and KL1 women's 200m competitions. Men's division winners Surender Kumar, Yash Kumar, and Gajendra Singh took home gold, silver, and bronze, respectively, in the VL1 and VL2 Men's 200m events, demonstrating equal talent.