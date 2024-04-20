Floods In Southern Afghanistan Claim At Least 9 Lives

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in Helmand province, Afghanistan, have announced that nine people have lost their lives following the destruction of two houses due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the Greshk and Kajaki districts of the province.

The Head of Information and Culture of the Helmand province, released a statement saying that the incident first occurred Thursday night, April 18th, in the Abghol area of the Kajaki district.

According to the statement, these houses were demolished as a result of severe flooding, claiming the lives of seven members of a family, including one man, four women, and two children.

Authorities reported that on Friday night, April 19th, following the collapse of a house roof in a Tajik village in the Greshk district of Helmand province, one woman lost her life, one child was killed, and another person was injured.

This comes as heavy rainfall and floods in recent days have resulted in significant human and material losses in various provinces of the country.

Last night, due to severe rainfall causing the collapse of a house roof in the center of Bamyan province, three members of a family lost their lives.

It is worth mentioning that dozens of people have lost their lives in recent days due to deadly natural disasters in the country.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management of the interim government, 70 people have lost their lives.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram