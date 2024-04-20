International Feds Express Concern Over World Athletics' Decision On Olympic Prize Money

(MENAFN- IANS) Geneva (Switzerland), April 20 (IANS) The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) has expressed its concerns and worries about World Athletics' decision to award prize money to Olympic gold medalists at the Olympic Games.

"ASOIF fully agrees that athletes are at the centre of the Olympic Movement, and play a critical role in the success of any Olympic Games. However, it appears that World Athletics' latest initiative opens rather than solves a number of complex issues," it said in a statement released on Friday.

Earlier this month, World Athletics announced it would introduce prize money for Olympic gold medalists in each of the 48 track-and-field events at Paris 2024 and all medallists at Los Angeles 2028.

The decision has challenged the core value of the Olympic Games as a competition for amateur athletes, and ASOIF said its membership has expressed several concerns about World Athletics' announcement, reports Xinhua.

"ASOIF was neither informed nor consulted in advance of the announcement. When a decision of one IF (International Federation) has a direct impact on the collective interests of the Summer Olympic IFs, it is important and fair to discuss the matter at stake with the other federations in advance," read the statement.

ASOIF said World Athletics' decision undermines the values of Olympism and the uniqueness of the Games, adding the prize money will introduce a different set of values in sports and opens up many questions.

ASOIF admitted that some Olympians have already been awarded by their National Olympic Committees, but the awards are for the purposes of national pride.

"Development and integrity are the principal areas where IFs can distinguish themselves from commercial operators and promoters. ASOIF will raise these concerns with World Athletics and will continue to promote dialogue amongst its members and the IOC," the statement said.