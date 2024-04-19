Weather Update: Odisha Reports First Sunstroke Death IMD Predicts Heatwave Till April 21 In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the heatwave conditions grip India, Odisha has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions over the last few days, the state has reported the season's first sunstroke death, officials said on Friday reported that a sixty-two-year-old Laxmikanta Sahu of Maheshpur in Balasore district died due to sunstroke on April 15.“This was the first sunstroke death this summer,” an official at the Special Relief Commissioner's office said to Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra, 71 people have been hospitalized due to illnesses related to the heatwave. Among them, 35 cases were reported from Sundargarh, while seven each were from Mayurbhanj and Angul town experienced the highest temperature in the state, reaching 44.3 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Baripada in northern Odisha at 44.2 degrees Celsius. These high temperatures likely contributed to the increased number of heat-related illnesses requiring hospitalisation IMD has forecast that heatwave conditions will prevail in Odisha till April 21 Read: Bengaluru rains: Light showers bring relief to city amid heat wave conditionsMeanwhile, Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, told ANI that Odisha's capital city recorded a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius and that 27 cities in the State are witnessing temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius.“After April 21, people can experience some relief amid the forecast of rains, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds.”“After April 21, people can experience some relief amid the forecast of rains, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds,” she added on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).This is the highest recorded maximum temperature in the national capital in the ongoing summer season alert in Southern statesThe IMD in its release said that heatwave conditions are expected to persist in isolated/some pockets of Odisha from the 18th to the 21st of April, while Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal will experience them from the 18th to the 22nd Read: Orange alert issued for heatwave in Odisha, West Bengal; rainfall likely north-western states | See IMD full forecast“Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and interior Tamil Nadu can expect heat wave conditions on the 19th of April, 2024. Severe heat wave conditions are likely in isolated/some pockets of Odisha on the 19th and in Gangetic West Bengal from the 19th to the 21st of April, 2024,” it added and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa on the 19th of April, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana from the 20th to the 22nd, 21st and 22nd of April, 2024, IMD said.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN19042024007365015876ID1108117113