Sustainable Practices In Events And Venue Management Ethara Leading By Example

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Abu Dhabi UAE: Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22nd, is a global event dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues and promoting actions to protect the Earth. It serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability, mobilising individuals, communities, organisations, and governments worldwide to address environmental challenges and advocate for a more sustainable future.

Ethara has delivered on several initiatives over the last 12 months that have reduced waste generation through promoting recycling and composting food waste, improved energy efficiency by investing in advanced technologies, exploring renewable energy options, and conserving water through optimised water usage around the Yas Marina Circuit including water efficient fixtures throughout the venue.

Having achieved the ISO 14001 certification, a globally recognised standard for environmental management of Yas Marina Circuit, Ethara demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability and has established a structured framework for continuous improvement. Likewise, having achieved ISO20121 certification for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and being recertified by the“Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) for the highest level of Environmental Management of Racing Circuits, Ethara is delivering on its promise.

Danny Klima, Venue Portfolio Director at Ethara said“we take daily action to address environmental challenges and we strive to lead the development of a resilient and responsible events sector, to pioneer the use of emission reduction solutions as we move our organisation towards Net Zero, and importantly, to enable our customers to choose a sustainable experience. Earth Day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to protect the planet and build a more sustainable and equitable future for all. By raising awareness, promoting action, and fostering collaboration, Earth Day plays a crucial role in advancing environmental conservation efforts worldwide.”

ABOUT ETHARA:

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. Headquartered on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, and with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning 'thrill' in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena and the Yas Conference Centre. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.