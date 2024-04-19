WIZZ AIR ABU DHABI ENABLES TRAVEL DREAMS TO TAKE FLIGHT WITH AN INCREDIBLE FLASH 15 PERCENT SALE ON TICKETS

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The national airline shares love of travel with affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has announced an unmissable promotion on selected routes for adventurous travellers looking to discover hidden gems, savour delicious dishes and explore the history of charming neighbourhoods. The flash promotion applies to bookings made on 19 April, with travel dates to must-see destinations, including natural paradises and vibrant cities across its ever-expanding network, available until 31 July 2024*.

The selected routes are now available on wizzair and the WIZZ mobile app, both accessible in Arabic. With Wizz Air, ultra-low-fares and a well-deserved vacation are just a few clicks away!

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi allows travellers to discover outstanding natural beauty and incredible history throughout Europe, North Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Highlights include Salalah, the unique sub-tropical paradise, the ancient masterpieces of Rome, Athens, and Cairo, with culturally-rich Baku and Alexandria also worth visiting for great memories.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said:“As the flagbearer for ultra-low-cost travel in the region, we are delighted to share our love of travel in the upcoming busy travel period with an extraordinary promotion that enables an exhilarating adventure for all ages. We strongly encourage all adventurous travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares to a plethora of incredible destinations. We are proud to continue fostering connectivity and create unmissable travel experiences as we reaffirm our commitment to spontaneous travel. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.