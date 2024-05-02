(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian government on Thursday strongly condemned China's attempts to include Shaksgam Valley in its territory. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has registered its protest and rejection with China \"against illegal attempts to alter the facts on the ground.\"

Jaiswal also warned, \"We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests\".

\"We consider Shaksgam Valley to be our territory. We have never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary agreement of 1963 through which Pakistan unlawfully attempted to cede the area to China.\" Randhir Jaiswal added.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad \"unlawfully\" attempted to cede the area to Beijing lodged protest against Beijing's constructions in the Shaksgam Valley area.

The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).MEA Randhir Jaiswal's comments come after recent reports suggested that Chins had breached roads into the Indian border at Aghil Pass and entered the lower Shaksgam valley of Kashmir.

The reports mentioned China had placed itself, only 48 kilometres away from Siachen.

Satellite images showed the Chinese road approaching Aghil Pass, with construction resuming this month advancing towards areas north of Siachen Glacier 2018, it was reported that Beijing had built around 70 km of metalled road between September 2017 and February 2018 in Shaksgam Valley, around 5,163 square km of which was illegally ceded by Islamabad to Beijing in a controversial 1963 boundary agreement Shaksgam valley in the trans-Karakoram tract, part of PoK, was handed over on a platter by a supine Pakistan to China through an illegal border agreement on March 2, 1963.

However, the continuing Chinese occupation of Kashmir's territory does not find adequate mention in the contemporary discourse surrounding this issue.

MENAFN02052024007365015876ID1108166413