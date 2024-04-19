Occupying Govt Quarters: Eviction Notices Issued To 42 J&K Politicians

The department issued these notices on the directions of the Court.

These politicians continued to occupy the Government bungalows, even after being directed by the Estates Department to de-occupy them.

The Estates Department evicted hundreds of people mostly working journalists from their quarters but failed miserably to evict influential politicians both in Kashmir and Jammu.

After the abrogation of Article 370, some media houses were rendered office-less by the Estates Department.

Some of the political and social figures as per the news agency Kashmir News Trust who have been issued show cause notices include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, Kavinder Gupta, Sajjad Gani Lone, Moulvi Imran Raza Ansari, Sat Sharma, G.M. Saroori, Sunil Sharma, Abdul Gani Vakil, Abdul Majid Padder, Hakeem Muhammad Yasin, Ravinder Raina, R.S. Pathania, Pardeep Sharma, Vibodh Gupta, Daleep Singh Parihar, Ravinder Sharma, Neelam Langeh, Shoaib Nabi Lone, Haji Abdul Rashid, MS Panditpuri, Raja Manzoor, Nizam-u-Din Bhat, Mir Muhammad Fayaz, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Abdul Rahim Rather, Bashir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Amin Bhat, Sofi Yousaf, M.Y. Tarigami, Yasir Reshi, Surinder Ambardar, Muhammad Abbas Wani, Shafiq Mir, Shilpi Verma, Tariq Ahmed Keen, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Zahid Hussain Jan, S.S. Channi,

Sonaullah Lone and Reyaz Ahmed Mir.

The Estates Department has directed these occupants to appear before the Director Estates in person or through virtual mode to give the written response along with the documentary evidence, if any, in support of the continuation of accommodations of allotment at Jammu and Srinagar or otherwise within 10 days from the date of receipt of these notices.

Pertinently, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh vide its order dated April 3, 2024, had directed both the Director Estates Kashmir and Jammu to deal with these occupants and to pass specific individual orders either for cancellation of accommodation and eviction therefrom or allotment thereof by giving specific reasons for doing so.



