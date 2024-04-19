Azerbaijan Pavilion Opened At Venice Biennale

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

The opening of the Azerbaijan pavilion at the Venice Biennalewas organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support ofthe Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijanin Italy.

According to Azernews, the 60th Venice Biennale, which will lastuntil November 24, is held under the slogan "ForeignersEverywhere".

The Azerbaijan pavilion is located in Campo della Tana, one ofthe architectural monuments of the 16th century in Venice, and isdedicated to "From the Caspian to the Pink Planet. Organized underthe theme "From Caspian to Pink Planet: I Am Here", it reflects themotto of the biennale.

Speaking at the opening of the pavilion, Assistant to thePresident of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of theHeydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov reminded the supportprojects provided by the Foundation to Azerbaijani artists in thepast. He said that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also participatesin the creation of Azerbaijan's pavilions at the VeniceBiennale.

Anar Alakbarov thanked those who participated in the creation ofour pavilion, including the curator of the project - critic in thefield of modern art, professor of art studies, Luca Beatrice, whowas the curator of the Italian pavilion at the 53rd VeniceBiennale, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, as well as theEmbassy of Azerbaijan in Italy.

Luka Beatrice, the curator of the Azerbaijan pavilion at theVenice exhibition, said that the modern architecture of Azerbaijanis in dialogue with history, and our art is the most faithfulmirror of the attitude towards the future. Luka Beatrice urged theevent participants to visit Baku to understand the cultural andartistic enthusiasm of our ancient country.

Then the guests got acquainted with the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Among those who visited our pavilion were Tatyana Valova,Director General of the UN Geneva Division, and Salem bin Khalid AlQassimi, Minister of Culture of the United Arab Emirates, who wasrepresented at the Venice Biennale.

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli met with Ministerof Culture of the United Arab Emirates Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimiand colleagues from other countries within the framework of theVenice Biennale. During the meetings, the development ofcooperation in the field of culture and the exchange of views onjoint cultural projects were held.

Since 2007, Azerbaijan has been participating in the VeniceBiennale, which is one of the world's famous platforms in the fieldof modern art. In the Azerbaijan pavilion at the 60th VeniceBiennale, the topic of foreignness is explored through the richpalette of the works of honored artists Irina Eldarova, RashadAlakbarov, artist Vusala Agaraziyeva, and the relevance of thattopic for Azerbaijan are brought to attention.

