Aktoty Raimkulova Awarded Dank Order By President Of Kyrgyz Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. SadyrZhaparov, "On awarding state awards of the Kyrgyz Republic," thepresident of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, AktotyRaimkulova, was awarded the "Dank" Order for his significantcontribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation betweenthe Turkic peoples, Azernews reports.

The award ceremony took place in Astana as part of the visit ofthe President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sadyr Zhaparov, to theRepublic of Kazakhstan on April 18-19, 2024.

At the ceremony, the“Dank” Order was presented to AktotyRaimkulova by the Secretary of State of the Kyrgyz Republic,Suyunbek Kasmambetov.