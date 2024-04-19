Since February 2022, Ukraine Has Attracted $72 Billion In Budget Support From G7 Countries And EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has attracted about USD 72 billion in budget support. The country has received about USD 72 billion in budget support from the G7 countries and the European Union.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance .

"Assistance from the G7 countries and the EU has become a key part of budget support, which since February 24, 2022 has amounted to about USD 72 billion. This is an extremely significant contribution to the financial stability of Ukraine in the face of uncertainty due to the war. The support of the G7 countries is not limited to budgetary funding. It also includes significant military and humanitarian aid and sanctions against the aggressor country," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has attracted about USD 83.7 billion of external financing to the state budget. The largest donors are the EU, the US, the IMF , Japan, Canada, the UK and the World Bank.

Ukraine needs $42B in budget support this year -

During the meeting of the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko with the finance ministers of the G7 countries, within the framework of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, the G7 partners noted the efforts of the Ukrainian government to adapt the financial system to the war conditions and assured of further support.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ministry of Finance has attracted about USD 8.1 billion in budget support from the International Monetary Fund.