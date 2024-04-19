NTPC Green Energy Partners With Indus Towers For Grid-Connected Renewable Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 19 (KNN) In a significant move towards advancing India's clean energy goals, NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Towers Ltd, the leading passive telecom infrastructure provider in the country.

The strategic partnership, formalised on Thursday, aims to explore the joint development of grid-connected renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and energy storage solutions.

This collaboration aligns with the Indian government's efforts to transition towards a carbon-neutral economy and Indus Towers' commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio to gigawatt-scale capacity for its nationwide operations.

Under the MoU, the two entities will leverage their respective strengths and resources to drive the deployment of renewable energy projects across India. NTPC Green Energy, with its extensive experience in power generation, boasts an installed capacity of 3.5 GW from renewable sources and an ambitious target of achieving 60 GW by 2032.

This collaboration with Indus Towers, which owns and manages over 211,775 telecom towers and communication structures across all 22 telecom circles, presents a significant opportunity to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions.

The MoU was signed by Soumya Kanti Chowdhuri, Chief General Manager of NGEL, and Vikas Poddar, Chief Financial Officer of Indus Towers, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

(KNN Bureau)