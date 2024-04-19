With 3500% Appreciation In Shares, Knowledge Marine & Engg Plans Migration To NSE

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 19 (KNN) Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, a leading player in the marine vessels and maritime infrastructure industry, has witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price, soaring over 3,500 per cent within a three-year period since its debut in March 2021.

The company's shares opened at a mere Rs 38, just a 2.7 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 37, and closed the listing day with a gain of 3.4 per cent.

In a recent exchange filing on Tuesday, Knowledge Marine announced its plans to migrate the listing and trading of its equity shares from the Small and Medium Enterprises segment of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE SME) to the Main Board of the BSE.

Additionally, subject to shareholder approval, the company also plans to pursue a direct listing and trading of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The company stated, "The company would seek the requisite approval from its shareholders through postal ballot. The process, timelines, and other requisite details with regard to the postal ballot will be communicated in due course."

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Limited specialises in the construction of marine vessels and the engineering and building of maritime infrastructure, establishing itself as a prominent player in the small-crafts market in India.

(KNN Bureau)