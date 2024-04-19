(MENAFN- Baystreet) ContextLogic Flat on Completing Sale to Qoo

Apple CEO Tim Cook And Other Top Executives Sell Company StockTesla Recalls Cybertruck Over Faulty Accelerator PedalMediaCo Strives for Biggest Multicultural Platform by Buying EstrellaAlphabet Fires Employees Over Israel Protest Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, April 19, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

American Express' Profit Rises As Cardholder Spending Grows Credit card giant American Express (AXP) has reported a first quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations as cardholder spending continues to grow.The New York-based company, whose clients tend to be affluent, reported earnings per share of$3.33 U.S. compared to $2.95 U.S. that was anticipated by analysts, according to FactSet data.Revenue in Q1 totaled $15.8 billion U.S., which matched Wall Street expectations. Sales were up 11% from a year earlier.American Express said that cardholder spending increased 7% from a year ago.Billed business, which represents the transaction value on American Express credit cards, rose 6% during the quarter, to $367 billion U.S.The company said that it set aside $1.3 billion U.S. in loan loss provisions in Q1 compared with $1.1 billion U.S. a year earlier.In terms of guidance, American Express maintained its previous revenue growth forecast of 9% to 11% and a profit estimate of $12.65 U.S. to $13.15 U.S. per share.The stock of American Express has risen 32% over the last 12 months to trade at $217.50 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks