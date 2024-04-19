               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

American Express' Profit Rises As Cardholder Spending Grows


4/19/2024 10:17:57 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) ContextLogic Flat on Completing Sale to Qoo

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook And Other Top Executives Sell Company Stock
  • Tesla Recalls Cybertruck Over Faulty Accelerator Pedal
  • MediaCo Strives for Biggest Multicultural Platform by Buying Estrella
  • Alphabet Fires Employees Over Israel Protest Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Friday, April 19, 2024

    American Express' Profit Rises As Cardholder Spending Grows Credit card giant American Express (AXP) has reported a first quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations as cardholder spending continues to grow.
    The New York-based company, whose clients tend to be affluent, reported earnings per share of
    $3.33 U.S. compared to $2.95 U.S. that was anticipated by analysts, according to FactSet data.
    Revenue in Q1 totaled $15.8 billion U.S., which matched Wall Street expectations. Sales were up 11% from a year earlier.
    American Express said that cardholder spending increased 7% from a year ago.
    Billed business, which represents the transaction value on American Express credit cards, rose 6% during the quarter, to $367 billion U.S.
    The company said that it set aside $1.3 billion U.S. in loan loss provisions in Q1 compared with $1.1 billion U.S. a year earlier.
    In terms of guidance, American Express maintained its previous revenue growth forecast of 9% to 11% and a profit estimate of $12.65 U.S. to $13.15 U.S. per share.
    The stock of American Express has risen 32% over the last 12 months to trade at $217.50 U.S. per share.




    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN19042024000212011056ID1108115691


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search