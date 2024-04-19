(MENAFN- Baystreet) American Express' Profit Rises As Cardholder Spending Grows

ContextLogic Flat on Completing Sale to Qoo ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) announced its stockholders have approved the Asset Sale transaction with Qoo10 Pte. Ltd. at yesterday's Special Meeting of Stockholders. The transaction is expected to close later today.Rishi Bajaj, who will become Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at the closing of the Asset Sale, stated:“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank our stockholders for their support of the Asset Sale. Having achieved this important milestone, we look forward to closing the transaction later today and using the proceeds and our other post-closing cash to maximize the value of the Company's NOLs for the benefit of our stockholders.”Approval of the Asset Sale required the approval of the holders of at least a majority of the Company's outstanding common shares. According to the preliminary results of the Special Meeting, approximately 51.5% of the Company's outstanding shares voted in favor of approving the Asset Sale. Furthermore, of the shares that were voted at the Special Meeting, approximately 97% of those shares voted in favor of the transaction. ContextLogic will disclose the final vote results, as certified by the independent inspector of elections, on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.WISH shares gained four cents to $5.78.

